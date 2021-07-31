Stafi Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $3.44 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00212705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00030663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

