Gala (GALA) Price Up 142.7% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 142.7% higher against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $170.30 million and $5.03 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

