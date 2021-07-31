Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,079,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,780.5 days.

Shares of OBYCF stock remained flat at $$8.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.30. Obayashi has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

