$289.43 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $289.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.76 million and the highest is $299.52 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $217.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $978.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 88,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

