Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

LTC stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,180. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

