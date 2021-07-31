Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

LTC stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,180. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.