Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Vesuvius stock remained flat at $$7.60 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

