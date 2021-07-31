ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issues Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 11.49%.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,411,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

