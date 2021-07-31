Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.900-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.43. The stock had a trading volume of 254,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,313. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.