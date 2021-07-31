First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $57.03. 11,727,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,422,190. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

