$502.05 Million in Sales Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $502.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.58 million. MSCI posted sales of $425.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.43.

Shares of MSCI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $595.96. 279,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,297. MSCI has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $601.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.