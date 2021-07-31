Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $138.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.40 million. CRA International reported sales of $123.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $561.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $566.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $594.42 million, with estimates ranging from $580.27 million to $607.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

CRA International stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.73. 18,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $627.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

