3,832 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

OKE stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. 2,832,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,676. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

