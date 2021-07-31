$17.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $17.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.87 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $17.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.41 billion to $71.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.71 billion to $73.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,078,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863,480. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

