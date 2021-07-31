Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,944,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776,964. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,885 shares of company stock worth $1,901,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

