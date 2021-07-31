Zacks: Analysts Expect Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPCN. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,117. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.