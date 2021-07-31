ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ENGGY remained flat at $$11.41 during midday trading on Friday. 9,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

