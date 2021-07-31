AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.920-$8.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.910-$2.010 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 784,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.71.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

