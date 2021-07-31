Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in July

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$35.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVKIF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

