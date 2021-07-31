Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in July

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €35.00 ($41.18) to €339.00 ($398.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Shares of EBKDY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. 22,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,320. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

