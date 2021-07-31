Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Target were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.05. 2,806,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.55. The stock has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.