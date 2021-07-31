$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.88. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $332.71. The company had a trading volume of 374,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $335.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.56.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.