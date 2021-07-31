-$0.14 EPS Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.65. 4,119,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,036. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

