Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.530-$2.530 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $12.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.51. 7,405,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.51. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.