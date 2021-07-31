Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Big Rock Brewery had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.
Shares of BRBMF stock remained flat at $$5.20 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 0.49. Big Rock Brewery has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05.
About Big Rock Brewery
