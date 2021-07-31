Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Big Rock Brewery had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of BRBMF stock remained flat at $$5.20 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of -173.25 and a beta of 0.49. Big Rock Brewery has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.