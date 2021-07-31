$2.43 EPS Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.53. 3M also reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $10.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,000. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

