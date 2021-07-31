Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Veil has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

