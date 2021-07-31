Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.44). BeyondSpring reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BeyondSpring by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BeyondSpring by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 94,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,706. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

