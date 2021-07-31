Zacks: Analysts Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $7.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.73 and the highest is $8.00. The Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $6.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $20.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.21 to $20.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.64 to $26.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $710.00. The stock had a trading volume of 409,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,864. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $687.10 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $973.52.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

