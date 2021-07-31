Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target at $23.25

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,310. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Ad Science stock. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.