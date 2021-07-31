Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%.
Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 42,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
