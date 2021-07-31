Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%.

Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 42,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

