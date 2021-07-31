Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,230,000 after acquiring an additional 375,597 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.27. 3,518,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $114.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

