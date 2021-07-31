Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Down 60.4% in July

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $1,735,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 193,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

