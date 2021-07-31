MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOSY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MoSys by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MoSys stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. 568,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,827. MoSys has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.06.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

