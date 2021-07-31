State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

Booking stock traded down $36.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,178.26. The company had a trading volume of 276,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,859. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,247.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

