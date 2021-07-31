Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LYL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 47,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49. Dragon Victory International has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.