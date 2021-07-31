$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.73. 942,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.