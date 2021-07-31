$6.24 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report $6.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $30.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $233,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 959,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQZ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 214,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,193. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.