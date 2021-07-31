Analyzing Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Digital Solutions and Inter Parfums, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 3 1 0 2.25

Inter Parfums has a consensus target price of $72.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Inter Parfums’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Inter Parfums $539.01 million 4.51 $38.22 million $1.21 63.53

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22% Inter Parfums 9.42% 8.35% 6.67%

Risk & Volatility

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Global Digital Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge, MCM, Bella Vita, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.