Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $158.69.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

