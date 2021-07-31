Oxygen Price Reaches $1.34 on Top Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $78.22 million and $294,516.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,359,914 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

