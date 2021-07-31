Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,989. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

