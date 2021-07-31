iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.26 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

