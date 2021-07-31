BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Earnings Results

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%.
BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 470,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,805. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.29%.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
