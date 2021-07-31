BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Earnings Results

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 470,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,805. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

