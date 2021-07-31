Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,095 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 626,235 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $327,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,845 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.81. 3,668,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,980. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.87. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

