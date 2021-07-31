Cypress Capital Group Sells 687 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 25.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. 11,727,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,422,190. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $57.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

