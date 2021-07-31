Cypress Capital Group Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.69. 2,846,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,787. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $228.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

