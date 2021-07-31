Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has $310.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $248.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.79.

SYK opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after acquiring an additional 582,538 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,088.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after acquiring an additional 308,454 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

