Oppenheimer Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $288.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $273.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.79.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $2,760,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.