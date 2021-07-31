Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.79.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.14. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.