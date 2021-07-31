Short Interest in Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Drops By 48.4%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSITF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dixons Carphone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lowered Dixons Carphone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

DSITF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. Dixons Carphone has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

